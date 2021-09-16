LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Publicity orders and costs following a defendant’s Part 36 offer (Philip Warren & Sons v Lidl)
  • Failure to apply to extend injunction stay means the injunction ‘bites’ (Cormeton Fire Protection Ltd v Pyrocel Ltd)
  • Deadline for filing for UK trade mark or design right approaching
  • Patents
  • Patenting AI-devised inventions—a look at the approach being taken in the UK and globally
  • General IP
  • IPO publishes annual IP crime and enforcement report 2020–21
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Philip Warren & Sons v Lidl in which the court provided detailed guidance about the correct approach to publicity orders and costs in a passing off claim, a look at the approaches being taken in the UK and across the globe to the legal frameworks required for the patenting of AI-devised inventions, and the publication of the IP crime and enforcement report 2020–21 by the IPO. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

