IP weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Philip Warren & Sons v Lidl in which the court provided detailed guidance about the correct approach to publicity orders and costs in a passing off claim, a look at the approaches being taken in the UK and across the globe to the legal frameworks required for the patenting of AI-devised inventions, and the publication of the IP crime and enforcement report 2020–21 by the IPO. or to read the full analysis.