- IP weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Trade marks/passing off
- High Court holds that sale of VAGISAN branded products infringes VAGISIL trade marks (Combe International v Dr. August Wolff)
- IPEC holds ‘Mercury’ mark valid and infringed (Equisafety v Battle, Hayward and Bower)
- Copyright & associated rights
- Strike out and summary judgment in copyright dispute (Costa v Dissociadid Ltd)
- YouTube publishes first Copyright Transparency Report on enforcement efforts
- Report shows consumption of pirated digital content is decreasing in EU and UK
- Daily and weekly news alerts
More...
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- IP Highlights 2021/2022
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the High Court’s ruling in Combe International v Dr August Wolff, which concerned a trade mark infringement dispute between the proprietor of several trade mark registrations for VAGISIL and a company selling competing products under the brand name VAGISAN, the copyright case of Costa v Dissociadid Ltd, which considered applications from both parties for strike out and summary judgment on the basis of abuse of process, and the publication of YouTube’s first Copyright Transparency Report which looks into the company’s copyright enforcement efforts during the first half of 2021.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.