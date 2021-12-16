IP weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the High Court's ruling in Combe International v Dr August Wolff, which concerned a trade mark infringement dispute between the proprietor of several trade mark registrations for VAGISIL and a company selling competing products under the brand name VAGISAN, the copyright case of Costa v Dissociadid Ltd, which considered applications from both parties for strike out and summary judgment on the basis of abuse of process, and the publication of YouTube's first Copyright Transparency Report which looks into the company's copyright enforcement efforts during the first half of 2021.