- IP weekly highlights—15 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Trade marks/passing off
- High Court allows appeal and orders summary judgment in trade mark agreement dispute (John Lobb SAS v John Lobb Ltd)
- Patents
- IPEC considers validity and infringement of patents for washbowls made from moulded paper pulp (Vernacare v Moulded Fibre Products)
- General IP
- A16Z releases set of free NFT licences
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
