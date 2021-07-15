menu-search
IP weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • BVerfG rejects applications for preliminary injunction against UPC Agreement
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • EasyGroup decision reconsiders law on consumer evidence in trade mark cases (EasyGroup Ltd v Easylife Group Ltd)
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • AG’s opinion on the filtering obligations in Article 17 of DSM Copyright Directive (Poland v Parliament and Council)
  • General IP
  • IPO introduces new digital Renewals service for general use
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes an order to reject two applications for preliminary injunction against the Unified Patent Court Agreement (UPCA) by the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany, which clears the way for Germany’s ratification of the UPCA and removes a major block to the unitary patent and Unified Patent Court system coming into existence in the EU, analysis of EasyGroup Ltd v Easylife Group Ltd which considered the use of consumer evidence in trade mark cases and the Advocate General’s opinion in Poland v Parliament and Council in which he opined that article 17 of Directive 2019/790 is compatible with the freedom of expression and information guaranteed in Article 11 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union in relation to automatic content filtering by service providers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

