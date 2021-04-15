Sign-in Help
IP weekly highlights—15 April 2021

IP weekly highlights—15 April 2021
Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—15 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Copyright and hyperlinking—Court of Appeal declines to depart from EU retained law (TuneIn v Warner Music)
  • AG Szpunar—licensee may decompile a computer program to correct errors unless restricted by licence (Top System SA v Belgium)
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Swatch takes bite out of Apple’s bad faith parody allegation (Swatch AG v Apple Inc)
  • Patents
  • Court of Appeal—jurisdiction in patent licence disputes (Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. v Access Advance LLC)
  • Internet
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of TuneIn v Warner Music in which the Court of Appeal declined to depart from EU retained law in a significant communication to the public right case concerning online radio aggregation services and hyperlinking; an examination of the judgment in Swatch AG v Apple Inc which concerned Swatch’s appeal against Apple’s bad faith parody allegation regarding Steve Job’s catchphrase ‘One more thing’, and the Court of Appeal’s decision in Vestel Elektronik which considered jurisdiction in patent licence disputes. IP weekly highlights also links to a new Q&A on what the blurring of home and work life means for the ownership of ‘creative’ works. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

