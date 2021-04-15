IP weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of TuneIn v Warner Music in which the Court of Appeal declined to depart from EU retained law in a significant communication to the public right case concerning online radio aggregation services and hyperlinking; an examination of the judgment in Swatch AG v Apple Inc which concerned Swatch’s appeal against Apple’s bad faith parody allegation regarding Steve Job’s catchphrase ‘One more thing’, and the Court of Appeal’s decision in Vestel Elektronik which considered jurisdiction in patent licence disputes. IP weekly highlights also links to a new Q&A on what the blurring of home and work life means for the ownership of ‘creative’ works. or to read the full analysis.