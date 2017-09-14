Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—14 September 2017

IP weekly highlights—14 September 2017
Published on: 14 September 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—14 September 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Reputation management
  • Court of Appeal Dismisses Appeal (Lachaux v Independent Print)
  • Designs
  • Digital Economy Act 2017 introduces new webmarking provisions for UK registered designs
  • Life Sciences
  • Guidance on EU medical device regulations updated
  • Repeal Bill alone ‘cannot deliver certainty’ for pharmaceuticals
  • Confidential information
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of IP weekly highlights includes a consideration of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Lachaux v Independent Print, which clarifies the meaning and effect of section 1 (1) of the Defamation Act 2013, updates in relation to the implementation of the Digital Economy Act 2017 and details of updated guidance in relation to the new EU Regulations for medical devices. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More