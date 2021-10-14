LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
IP weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Court of Justice—licensee may decompile a computer program to correct errors even when restricted by licence (Top System SA v Belgium)
  • Patents
  • Availability of injunctive relief in SEP disputes (Optis Cellular Technology v Apple Retail)
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • UAE accedes to Madrid Protocol
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Top System SA v Belgium in which the Court of Justice held that licensees are able to decompile a licensed computer program, to the extent decompilation is necessary to correct errors within the program, the case of Optis Cellular Technology v Apple Retail which considered the extent of an implementer’s obligation to commit to enter into a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) licence and an announcement from WIPO that the United Arab Emirates is joining the Madrid system for international trade mark registrations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

