IP weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Top System SA v Belgium in which the Court of Justice held that licensees are able to decompile a licensed computer program, to the extent decompilation is necessary to correct errors within the program, the case of Optis Cellular Technology v Apple Retail which considered the extent of an implementer’s obligation to commit to enter into a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) licence and an announcement from WIPO that the United Arab Emirates is joining the Madrid system for international trade mark registrations. or to read the full analysis.