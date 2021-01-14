IP weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice’s ruling in Syndicat Morbier which considers the protection of geographical indications and designations of origin, analysis of the judgment in the patent case Janger v Tesco which provides useful commentary on the IPEC’s approach to anticipation, confidentiality and supplier meetings, and a review of the most interesting and significant copyright and trade mark cases of 2020. or to read the full analysis.