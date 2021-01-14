Sign-in Help
IP weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Published on: 14 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Court of Justice—PDOs and PGIs protect products’ shape and appearance (Syndicat Morbier v Société Livradois)
  • Court of Justice ‘sprinkles’ common sense in German non-use decision (Husqvarna AB v Lidl Digital International GmbH)
  • Patents
  • Hanger patent found invalid (Janger v Tesco)
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • 2020 copyright and trade mark case law review
  • Internet
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice’s ruling in Syndicat Morbier which considers the protection of geographical indications and designations of origin, analysis of the judgment in the patent case Janger v Tesco which provides useful commentary on the IPEC’s approach to anticipation, confidentiality and supplier meetings, and a review of the most interesting and significant copyright and trade mark cases of 2020. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

