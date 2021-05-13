IP weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Patents

FRAND—early disclosure needed of methodology used in essentiality review (Mitsubishi v Oneplus Technology) This relates to a case management conference (CMC) and information needed for the CMC. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation v Oneplus Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd [2021] EWHC 1048 (Pat) concerns patents which are alleged to be essential to the 3G and 4G telecommunications standards and infringed by the defendants. The subject matter of the ruling is a narrow but potentially important point and relates to parties being required to disclose early on their methodology for arriving at royalty rates for fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. The defendants wanted to leave this information until expert evidence and the claimants wanted this information earlier. The court held that having this information at the earlier stage was the most constructive for all parties involved. The parties would be free to question how the numbers were arrived at as part of the expert evidence and during full trial. Written by Juliet Hibbert, counsel at Kilburn & Strode LLP. See News Analysis: FRAND—early disclosure needed of methodology used in essentiality review (Mitsubishi v Oneplus Technology).

With US on board, COVID IP waiver still faces long road Law360: While the Biden administration has backed a temporary waiver on IP protections for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, experts now foresee heated World Trade Organization negotiations about the scope of any deal, which could keep the proposal in limbo for some time. See News Analysis: With US on board, COVID IP waiver still faces long road.

Pharmaceutical industry responds to patent waivers for coronavirus (COVID-19) ​​vaccines Both the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry are aligned in refuting the US administration’s stance in support of waiving IP rights for coronavirus vaccines. Both argue that patent waivers are not a solution and would not result in vaccines reaching people worldwide faster. Instead, they argue that the real challenges are a lack of highly specialised manufacturing know-how and access to materials for vaccine synthesis. More effective solutions would be to focus sharing globally excess doses of vaccines, increasing support for COVAX and ensuring the free movement of raw materials. See: LNB News 07/05/2021 70.