IP weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- Patents
- FRAND—early disclosure needed of methodology used in essentiality review (Mitsubishi v Oneplus Technology)
- With US on board, COVID IP waiver still faces long road
- Pharmaceutical industry responds to patent waivers for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines
- EPO holds 15th annual meeting on co-operation
- Trade marks/passing off
- Polo club trade mark infringement and passing off claim fails (Lifestyle Equities v The Copyrights Group)
- General IP
- EUIPO launches pilot to replace attachments with links in communications
- UK-China Intellectual Property Newsletter for April 2021 published
- Internet
- Twitter launches feature to allow users to rethink potentially harmful replies
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Coming soon—LexisPSL EU Law
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Mitsubishi v Oneplus Technology in which the court held that the early disclosure of the methodologies used for arriving at royalty rates for FRAND terms was needed in an essentiality review, commentary on the US administration’s stance in support of waiving IP rights for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines and the failure of a trade mark infringement and passing off claim in Lifestyle Equities v The Copyrights Group through which the signs reputation in the UK was considered.
Patents
FRAND—early disclosure needed of methodology used in essentiality review (Mitsubishi v Oneplus Technology)
This relates to a case management conference (CMC) and information needed for the CMC. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation v Oneplus Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd [2021] EWHC 1048 (Pat) concerns patents which are alleged to be essential to the 3G and 4G telecommunications standards and infringed by the defendants. The subject matter of the ruling is a narrow but potentially important point and relates to parties being required to disclose early on their methodology for arriving at royalty rates for fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. The defendants wanted to leave this information until expert evidence and the claimants wanted this information earlier. The court held that having this information at the earlier stage was the most constructive for all parties involved. The parties would be free to question how the numbers were arrived at as part of the expert evidence and during full trial. Written by Juliet Hibbert, counsel at Kilburn & Strode LLP.
See News Analysis: FRAND—early disclosure needed of methodology used in essentiality review (Mitsubishi v Oneplus Technology).
With US on board, COVID IP waiver still faces long road
Law360: While the Biden administration has backed a temporary waiver on IP protections for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, experts now foresee heated World Trade Organization negotiations about the scope of any deal, which could keep the proposal in limbo for some time.
See News Analysis: With US on board, COVID IP waiver still faces long road.
Pharmaceutical industry responds to patent waivers for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines
Both the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry are aligned in refuting the US administration’s stance in support of waiving IP rights for coronavirus vaccines. Both argue that patent waivers are not a solution and would not result in vaccines reaching people worldwide faster. Instead, they argue that the real challenges are a lack of highly specialised manufacturing know-how and access to materials for vaccine synthesis. More effective solutions would be to focus sharing globally excess doses of vaccines, increasing support for COVAX and ensuring the free movement of raw materials.
See: LNB News 07/05/2021 70.
EPO holds 15th annual meeting on co-operation
The European Patent Office has announced that the 15th annual meeting on co-operation took place online including 80 representatives of 40 national offices and the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), among the delegates were 26 heads of IP Offices. Vice President of Legal and International Affairs, Christoph Ernst, highlighted in his opening address the need to keep delivery on co-operation efforts and to carry on building a stronger IP system that supports inventors. Ernst stresses the importance on continuing the momentum gained in the European co-operation and expressed that ‘IP cannot be a discussion that takes place behind closed doors’ and that now is the ‘time to push forward with plans for the patent observatory’.
See: LNB News 12/05/2021 87.
Trade marks/passing off
Polo club trade mark infringement and passing off claim fails (Lifestyle Equities v The Copyrights Group)
In Lifestyle Equities CV v The Copyrights Group Ltd [2021] EWHC 1212 (Ch), Lifestyle Equities CV issued proceedings against The Copyrights Group, Greenwich Polo Club and various other entities in a supply chain for infringement of its BEVERLY HILLS figurative device mark. The mark in question comprised a rider swinging a polo mallet while riding a pony with the words BEVERLY HILLS. Greenwich Polo Club had licensed the use of its logo, comprising two riders with mallets on ponies and the words GREENWICH POLO CLUB, to The Copyrights Group to expand the brand globally. Mr Justice Marcus Smith found that the evidence showed use of the allegedly infringing sign in Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria but not the UK. The signs were not similar, either in terms of the figurative elements or the distinctive words used to indicate the origin of the goods. As there was no infringement by those entitles lower down in the supply chain, Greenwich Polo Club and The Copyrights Group were not infringing, nor was there any passing off. Written by Joshua Marshall, senior associate at Fieldfisher LLP.
See News Analysis: Polo club trade mark infringement and passing off claim fails (Lifestyle Equities v The Copyrights Group).
General IP
EUIPO launches pilot to replace attachments with links in communications
The EUIPO is launching a six-month pilot scheme on 15 May 2021 which will see links replace attachments in official communications. This follows research which indicates that sharing links takes up less space than attachments and also reduces the risk of delivery failure. If the pilot is successful it will become standard practice from mid-November 2021.
See: LNB News 10/05/2021 18.
UK-China Intellectual Property Newsletter for April 2021 published
The Foreign & Commonwealth Office and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office have published their April 2021 version of the UK-China Intellectual Property Newsletter. The newsletter includes updates on various topics, including the China National Intellectual Property Administration’s definitions for high-value invention patents, the announcement of China’s state market regulator 2021 legislative plan, and the release of China’s Supreme People’s Court judicial IP protection plan for the next five years, among other things. It also provides statistics on patents, trade marks, copyright, administrative and judicial enforcement, and IP commercialisation for 2021.
See: LNB News 12/05/2021 15.
Internet
Twitter launches feature to allow users to rethink potentially harmful replies
Twitter has launched a feature which will prompt users to pause and rethink potentially harmful or offensive replies before they are sent. The feature uses artificial intelligence technology to detect Tweets which contain insults, strong language or hateful remarks, and will provide users with further information on why the Tweet is considered offensive. Once prompted, the user will have the opportunity to edit, delete, or send the reply as it is. The feature has been in testing for the past year to make improvements to the algorithm, allowing it to ‘capture the nuance in many conversations’ and differentiate between potentially offensive language, sarcasm, and friendly banter. Throughout the testing phase Twitter found that the prompts resulted in less potentially offensive replies being sent across the service and improved behaviour by users. The feature is being rolled out first to iPhones, and later to Android devices, and it is hoped it will facilitate healthier and more meaningful conversations on the platform.
See: LNB News 10/05/2021 33.
New and updated content
New Practice Note
● Online platforms—introduction
Updated Practice Notes
● Brexit legislation tracker
● Brexit timeline
● Brexit transition hub
● Exceptions and defences to patent infringement
● Intellectual Property Enterprise Court—costs capping in practice
● Intellectual Property Enterprise Court—practical points on case management
● Settlement agreements—interpretation
