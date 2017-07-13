Sign-in Help
IP weekly highlights—13 July 2017

Published on: 13 July 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • IP weekly highlights—13 July 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Supreme Court re-formulates test for patent infringement (Eli Lilly v Actavis)
  • Media, broadcasting and entertainment
  • Portability of online content services across the EU
  • Court awards £28K in damages for libel and harassment (Guise v Shah)
  • Slander claim fails serious harm test (ABC (A mother) v Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police)
  • Stream-ripping now most 'aggressive' form of music piracy
  • Confidential Information
Article summary

This week's edition of IP highlights includes an initial analysis on the Supreme Court judgment in the long running patent infringement proceedings between Eli Lilly and Actavis, an article on the impact of the EU Regulation on cross-border portability of online content services and analysis on other breach of confidence and defamation cases.

