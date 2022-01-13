- IP weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Patents
- Technical Trial B—Patents Court holds Interdigital telecoms patent relating to enhanced uplink invalid (Interdigital v Lenovo)
- Commons Library considers waiving of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines’ IP rights
- Designs
- IPO seeks views on UK design system
- Copyright & associated rights
- Post-implementation review on repeal of section 52 of CDPA 1988 published
- General IP
More...
- Commission and EUIPO launch €47m fund to protect IP of EU SMEs
- ECIPE publishes report on benefits of IPR in EU FTAs
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
