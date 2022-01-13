LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Technical Trial B—Patents Court holds Interdigital telecoms patent relating to enhanced uplink invalid (Interdigital v Lenovo)
  • Commons Library considers waiving of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines’ IP rights
  • Designs
  • IPO seeks views on UK design system
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Post-implementation review on repeal of section 52 of CDPA 1988 published
  • General IP
Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

