Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—12 October 2017

IP weekly highlights—12 October 2017
Published on: 12 October 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—12 October 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Court of Justice rules on application of Brussels I (Beleggingen v Prast-Knipping)
  • Second phase of the EU's trade mark reform comes into effect
  • Court of Justice dismisses appeal, clarifies scope of IP Translator (EUIPO v Cactus)
  • Court of Justice dismisses appeal on conceptual differences (Wolf Oil v EUIPO)
  • Patents
  • Government outlines increases to pre-grant statutory patent application fees
  • Court of Appeal dismisses appeal in cross-licensing dispute (Koninklijke Philips v Asustek)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of IP highlights includes the Court of Justice’s ruling in Beleggingen v Prast-Knipping on whether the Brussels I Regulation applies in proceedings to determine whether a person was correctly registered as the proprietor of a trade mark. It also examines the second phase of the EU trade mark reform process that took effect on 1 October 2017, and contains details of the increases to pre-grant patent application fees. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More