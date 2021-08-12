menu-search
IP weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes the Court of Appeal’s decision in Liverpool Gin Distillery v Sazerac Brands LLC, which concerned the approach to trade mark infringement on the basis of a likelihood of indirect confusion; new sentencing guidelines for sentencing individuals or companies convicted of selling or possessing counterfeit goods; and the European Patent Office’s response to its recent consultation on the guidelines for examination in the European Patent Office and the guidelines for search and examination at the European Patent Office as PCT Authority. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

