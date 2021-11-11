LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—11 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • IPO notice details post-Brexit changes to Trade Marks Tribunal Service
  • WIPO report shows increased worldwide trade mark filing through 2020
  • Brexit-related and non-compliant domain names to be revoked from 1 January 2022
  • Patents
  • ​UPC Protocol on Privileges and Immunities entered into force
  • Designs
  • Court of Justice explains when parts of complex products attract unregistered Community design right (Ferrari v Mansory Design)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes information about a new IPO Tribunal practice notice explaining the impact of some legal changes being made to the end of the transition period transitional arrangements for trade marks, a statement from the Unified Patent Court Preparatory Committee that the Protocol on Privileges and Immunities has entered into force, and analysis of Ferrari v Mansory Design in which the Court of Justice considered the circumstances in which unregistered Community design rights can subsist in parts of a complex product. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More