IP weekly highlights—11 November 2021

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes information about a new IPO Tribunal practice notice explaining the impact of some legal changes being made to the end of the transition period transitional arrangements for trade marks, a statement from the Unified Patent Court Preparatory Committee that the Protocol on Privileges and Immunities has entered into force, and analysis of Ferrari v Mansory Design in which the Court of Justice considered the circumstances in which unregistered Community design rights can subsist in parts of a complex product. or to read the full analysis.