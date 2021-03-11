- IP weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- Patents
- Settlement agreement clause ‘undoubtedly harsh’ but not unenforceable as a penalty (Permavent Ltd v Makin)
- An evolution of AI case law?
- WIPO announces International Patent Filings growth in 2020 despite coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Copyright & associated rights
- Remedies for misuse of private information and copyright infringement (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers)
- Agreements to produce podcasts—what is there to consider?
- Ofcom publishes guidance for providers on notifying VSP services
- Internet
- What implications does the EU’s proposed Digital Services Act have for the UK?
- European Commission publishes visions of digital transformation by 2030
- Google, Facebook should remove ‘toxic’ targeted ads under EU’s DSA, Vestager says
- Identifying advertising in podcasts
- DRCF outlines priorities of regulation across digital online services
- Trade marks/passing off
- Clothing designs copied but passing-off claim still fails (Original Beauty Technology v G4K Fashion Ltd)
- General IP
- CGAP publishes conclusions and decisions following March 2021 online meeting
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the case of Permavent Ltd v Makin in which the Patents Court upheld a particularly harsh settlement agreement clause as the significant potential damage to the claimant was not out of proportion, consideration of the remedies available to the Duchess of Sussex by the court following her successful claim for misuse of private information, breach of data protection rights and copyright infringement and a publication by the European Commission setting out its vision, targets and avenues for its planned digital transformation of Europe by 2030.
