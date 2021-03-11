IP weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the case of Permavent Ltd v Makin in which the Patents Court upheld a particularly harsh settlement agreement clause as the significant potential damage to the claimant was not out of proportion, consideration of the remedies available to the Duchess of Sussex by the court following her successful claim for misuse of private information, breach of data protection rights and copyright infringement and a publication by the European Commission setting out its vision, targets and avenues for its planned digital transformation of Europe by 2030. or to read the full analysis.