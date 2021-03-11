Sign-in Help
IP weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Settlement agreement clause ‘undoubtedly harsh’ but not unenforceable as a penalty (Permavent Ltd v Makin)
  • An evolution of AI case law?
  • WIPO announces International Patent Filings growth in 2020 despite coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Remedies for misuse of private information and copyright infringement (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers)
  • Agreements to produce podcasts—what is there to consider?
  • Ofcom publishes guidance for providers on notifying VSP services
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the case of Permavent Ltd v Makin in which the Patents Court upheld a particularly harsh settlement agreement clause as the significant potential damage to the claimant was not out of proportion, consideration of the remedies available to the Duchess of Sussex by the court following her successful claim for misuse of private information, breach of data protection rights and copyright infringement and a publication by the European Commission setting out its vision, targets and avenues for its planned digital transformation of Europe by 2030. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

