Legal News

IP weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Published on: 11 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • High Court finds AI ‘genome’ invention comprises excluded subject matter (Reaux-Savonte v Comptroller-General)
  • Obviousness over common general knowledge, AgrEvo obviousness and commercial factors (Coloplast v Salts Healthcare)
  • IP disputes
  • Recording remote court proceedings—follow the rules or risk contempt of court (Finch, R v Surrey County Council)
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • IPO updates guidance for applying to register for a trade mark
  • Notice of entry into force of the EU and PRC Agreement on geographical indications published in Official Journal
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the judgment in Reaux-Savonte v Comptroller-General in which it was held that an AI ‘genome’ invention comprises excluded subject matter and cannot be patented, a case concerning the unauthorised recording of a remote court hearing and an announcement from the IPO that it has updated the application process for registering a trade mark. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

