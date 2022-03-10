- IP weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Trade marks/passing off
- Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and brand protection in the UK
- Copyright
- EUIPO publishes study on AI’s impact on copyright and designs
- Designs
- Registered designs, IPEC, abuse of process, costs caps (ASR Interiors v AWS Trading)
- Court of Justice rules on jurisdiction (Acacia v BMW)
- Confidential information
- Employee’s personal emails sent using employer’s main business email account not private or confidential (Brake v Guy)
- Legal professional privilege: the use of documents obtained in proceedings in other jurisdictions (Suppipat v Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Ltd)
- General IP
- IPO signs new declaration to improve collaboration with Swiss Office
- Ukraine conflict
- Ukraine conflict—EUIPO adopts IP-related measures in co-ordination with EU
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
