LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Non-parties bound by arbitration agreement in trade mark dispute (Lifestyle Equities v Hornby Street)
  • Commission seeks views on EU toolbox against counterfeiting
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Court’s discretion to order disclosure of and without prejudice protection of expert musicologist’s report (Sheeran v Chokri)
  • Patents
  • Damages inquiry—applications to amend pleadings in inquiry claims (Dr Reddy’s v Warner-Lambert)
  • AG issues opinions in Impexeco and Novartis, Merck Sharp & Dohme and Bayer
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general