- IP weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Trade marks/passing off
- Non-parties bound by arbitration agreement in trade mark dispute (Lifestyle Equities v Hornby Street)
- Commission seeks views on EU toolbox against counterfeiting
- Copyright & associated rights
- Court’s discretion to order disclosure of and without prejudice protection of expert musicologist’s report (Sheeran v Chokri)
- Patents
- Damages inquiry—applications to amend pleadings in inquiry claims (Dr Reddy’s v Warner-Lambert)
- AG issues opinions in Impexeco and Novartis, Merck Sharp & Dohme and Bayer
- EPO launches consultation on EPC and PCT-EPO Guidelines
- Designs
- IPEC—no infringement of designs declared invalid (Erol v Posh Fashion)
- China joins Hague System for the International Registration of Industrial Designs
- General IP
- IP counter-infringement strategy for 2022–27 published
- Pharma group wants EU on watchlist for weakening IP
- The Metaverse and the implications for IP rights for fashion brands
- Revised Chancery Guide published on 7 February 2022
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
