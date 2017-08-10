Sign-in Help
IP weekly highlights—10 August 2017

  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks
  • CITMA states position on ‘Post-Brexit registered trade mark and design rights’
  • Exploring the trade of grey goods and trade mark holder’s rights (R v M and others)
  • Implementing and Delegated Regulations on EU trade mark reform
  • General IP
  • How can practitioners prepare for introduction of Intellectual Property (Unjustified Threats) Act 2017?
  • Government publishes statement of intent for Data Protection Bill
  • Competition
Article summary

This week’s edition of IP highlights includes the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys’ position and proposals on the fate of EU trade marks post-Brexit, and analysis on grey goods and trade mark holder’s rights. The edition also provides an update on the Intellectual Property (Unjustified Threats) Act 2017, outlining the transitional provisions and examining how IP practitioners can prepare for the changes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

