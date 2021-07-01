- IP weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Patents
- Patents Court holds patent infringed but obvious and considers various procedural issues (Add2 v dSPACE)
- General IP
- WTO panel debates EU’s alternative to IP waiver proposal
- WIPO updates arbitration and other rules
- Internet
- Nominet launches consultation as part of Listening Process programme
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Add2 v dSPACE in which the Patents Court held Add2’s patent for electronic interface circuitry invalid for obviousness, an update on the meeting of a WTO committee at which the EU’s alternative proposal to the suspension of IP protections for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines was discussed, and news that the WIPO has published revised Arbitration, Expedited Arbitration, Mediation, and Expert Determination Rules.
