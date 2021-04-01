Sign-in Help
IP weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • IPO publishes online copyright infringement tracker survey
  • Artificial intelligence raises new questions about purpose and scope of copyright
  • Court of Appeal dismisses appeal and refuses request to depart from retained EU law in hyperlinking case (Tunein Inc v Warner Music UK Ltd)
  • General IP
  • Call for views on AI and IP—the UK government response
  • Internet
  • EUIPO discusses IP infringements associated with domain names in new paper
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes the publication of the latest online copyright infringement tracker survey executive summary by the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), analysis of the government’s response to the IPO’s call for views on AI technology and its impacts on the UK’s IP regime and a discussion paper from the EUIPO on challenges and good practices for registrars related to the use of domain names. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

