Sign-in Help
Home / Information Law / Databases / Database disputes

Legal News

IP rights in XML formats and schemas and guidance on awarding additional damages (Software Solutions v 365 Health and Wellbeing)

IP rights in XML formats and schemas and guidance on awarding additional damages (Software Solutions v 365 Health and Wellbeing)
Published on: 16 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP rights in XML formats and schemas and guidance on awarding additional damages (Software Solutions v 365 Health and Wellbeing)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC) has handed down a judgment on litigation over a suite of computer software involving mental health self-help tools. At issue were not only the ownership of the software, but also a series of allegations of copyright and database right infringement. The ruling casts further light on the extent to which intellectual property rights can be protected in the context of extensible mark-up language (XML) formats and schemas. It also contains valuable guidance on the factors to be assessed by the court when presented with a claim for additional damages for copyright infringement, together with a ‘cautionary tale’ on the need for precise drafting when excluding retained rights from the scope of IP assignments. Written by Dr Jonathan Cornthwaite, solicitor, consultant at Wedlake Bell LLP, and a member of the University of Bournemouth’s Department of Law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More