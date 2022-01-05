LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Trade marks/passing off / Trade mark and passing off disputes

Legal News

IP injunctions—Chancellor of the High Court confirms the UK does have long-arm jurisdiction…for now! (Easygroup v Beauty Perfectionists)

Published on: 05 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP injunctions—Chancellor of the High Court confirms the UK does have long-arm jurisdiction…for now! (Easygroup v Beauty Perfectionists)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The High Court of England and Wales has confirmed that even after Brexit, it does retain jurisdiction to grant trade mark injunctions with effect across the whole of the EU. The ruling only applies to actions commenced before the UK left the EU, and is therefore transitional in nature. Written by Tristan Sherliker, solicitor advocate, Bird & Bird LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As