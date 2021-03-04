IP and COVID—part of the solution not part of the problem

Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: Witnessing millions of Europeans getting their vaccines just 12 months on from the first discovery of coronavirus (COVID-19), is an incredible collaborative, scientific, manufacturing and logistical achievement involving the global research community working in lock-step with the research-based pharmaceutical industry, EU institutions, governments, regulators and health-systems. Nathalie Moll, director general at European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, discusses the R&D and manufacturing challenges posed by the pandemic. or to read the full analysis.