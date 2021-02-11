- IP completion day—impact on product safety and enforcement
- What are the key changes to the regulation and enforcement of product safety now the UK is no longer part of the EU?
- What do these changes mean in practice?
Article summary
Corporate Crime analysis: Since January 2021, the UK is classified as a non-EU country (or a ‘third country’) and no longer follows the EU product safety regime. Stephen Johnstone, senior associate, and Phil Ryan, partner, at Shoosmiths discuss the impact that IP completion day will have on product safety and enforcement.
