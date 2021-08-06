menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

IOM court rules on trust protectors and the exercise of trustee powers (Mazzoleni v Summerhill Trust Company (Isle of Man Ltd))

Published on: 06 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IOM court rules on trust protectors and the exercise of trustee powers (Mazzoleni v Summerhill Trust Company (Isle of Man Ltd))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Construction
  • Review of the trustee’s reasons
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The recent judgment of the Staff of Government Division in the case of Mazzoleni v Summerhill Trust Company provides an extremely helpful update for Manx law as to the role of protectors of Manx trusts as well as guidance for trustees as to the categorisation and exercise of various of their powers. Written by Charles Davies and Erin Trimble-Cregeen of Appleby (Isle of Man) LLC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More