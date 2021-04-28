Sign-in Help
Invoking Norwich Pharmacal: clean hands, self-incrimination and the scope of the disclosure jurisdiction (Rowland v Stanford)

Published on: 28 April 2021
Dispute Resolution analysis: Considering a Part 8 claim for Norwich Pharmacal relief, the court decided that the jurisdiction was properly invoked despite the defendant arguing that pre-action disclosure was available against him. A defendant being a putative wrongdoer was not a necessary pre-requisite of relief but equally it did not prevent relief. Further, the court found the defendant’s concern that the claimants be cross-examined on their application misplaced. The court also considered the fact and scope of the defendant’s right to protection against self-incrimination, noting there was no general right but rather an individual’s rights ideally should be considered in light of established and credible risk of incrimination in respect of specific criminal offences. Further, there was a distinction between material already in existence and evidence brought into existence by reason of the order itself. Only the latter attracted any right against self-incrimination. The court also reiterated that a clean hands argument required a sufficient connection with the relief sought. Written by Lauren Godfrey, barrister at Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

