Investors lose bid to link bond losses to Beaufort fraud

Published on: 21 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Four investors lost their bid on 20 September 2021 to recover significant losses from renewable energy bonds linked to Beaufort Securities through Britain’s financial compensation scheme after a judge ruled the troubled stockbroker was not to blame. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

