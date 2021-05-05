Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Court of Appeal dismisses remaining objections to jurisdiction in fraud claim over Wirecard transaction (Manek v IIFL Wealth (UK))

Court of Appeal dismisses remaining objections to jurisdiction in fraud claim over Wirecard transaction (Manek v IIFL Wealth (UK))
Published on: 05 May 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Court of Appeal dismisses remaining objections to jurisdiction in fraud claim over Wirecard transaction (Manek v IIFL Wealth (UK))
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360, London: The Court of Appeal dismissed the respondents’ (the second and third defendants in the litigation) application to set aside a court order granting the appellants (the claimants in the litigation) permission to serve the claim form and particulars of claim on the respondents out of the jurisdiction. In summary, the Court of Appeal dismissed the remainder of the respondents’ challenge to the English court’s jurisdiction to hear the appellants’ claim against two Indian businessmen accused of defrauding investors into selling their shares in a payments company before it was acquired by Wirecard. Among other issues, the Court of Appeal decided that the parties had not agreed to arbitrate the dispute. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More