Court of Appeal dismisses remaining objections to jurisdiction in fraud claim over Wirecard transaction (Manek v IIFL Wealth (UK))

Law360, London: The Court of Appeal dismissed the respondents’ (the second and third defendants in the litigation) application to set aside a court order granting the appellants (the claimants in the litigation) permission to serve the claim form and particulars of claim on the respondents out of the jurisdiction. In summary, the Court of Appeal dismissed the remainder of the respondents’ challenge to the English court’s jurisdiction to hear the appellants’ claim against two Indian businessmen accused of defrauding investors into selling their shares in a payments company before it was acquired by Wirecard. Among other issues, the Court of Appeal decided that the parties had not agreed to arbitrate the dispute. or to read the full analysis.