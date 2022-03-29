LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Investors forex rigging win dooms banks pass-on defence

Published on: 29 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Institutional investors may have an easier time pursuing competition claims against big banks after an appeals court blocked the lenders from using the pass-on defence to escape market manipulation claims, though experts have said that defendants are unlikely to abandon the tactic soon. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

