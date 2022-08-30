LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Dispute Resolution / Injunctions / Freezing injunctions

Investor must pay £1.5m to keep freezing order in fraud claim

Published on: 30 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A High Court judge ruled on 26 August 2022 that a company run by property entrepreneur Nick Candy must provide £1.5m to continue a worldwide freezing order against a dotcom-era tech investor he has accused of fraud. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

