Investment protection under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—is it a Canada-style deal?

Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Investors have no rights and no forum
  • TCA lacks CETA’s ‘fair and equitable treatment’ and expropriation protection standards
  • TCA silent on existing UK BITs
  • Where does this analysis lead?

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Dr Paschalis Paschalidis, senior associate at Shearman & Sterling, considers investment protection under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and draws comparisons between the TCA and the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

