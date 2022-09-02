Investment manager faces retrial in legal fund fraud case

Law360, London: A former investment manager charged with fraudulent trading over an offshore legal aid scheme will be retried in 2024, after jurors failed to reach a verdict but convicted one lawyer involved with the fraud and acquitted another.
