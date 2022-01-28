Investment fraud jumped 42 per cent in 2021, UK says

Law360, London: Reports of investment fraud offences jumped 42% in the year ending September 2021, according to figures published by the UK's statistics office on 27 January 2022, a surge driven by a rise in Ponzi schemes and share-sale scams.
