Investment firms fight for chance to defend against FCA

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Two unauthorised investment firms asked a London judge on 23 March 2022 to lift sanctions stopping them from defending a claim that alleges they misled vulnerable consumers seeking to stave off eviction, arguing that the penalty is 'hugely draconian'. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

