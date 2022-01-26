Investigator returns after SFO says he was not ENRC source

Law360, London: A two-year internal probe into a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigator accused of leaking confidential information about Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) has found he did not disclose materials to the press, the SFO has stated in a High Court filing.
