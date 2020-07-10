Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Security / Enforcing security

Legal News

Invalid appointment of administrator (Re Secure Mortgage)

Invalid appointment of administrator (Re Secure Mortgage)
Published on: 10 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Invalid appointment of administrator (Re Secure Mortgage)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The High Court found that an out-of-court appointment of an administrator by the executors of an estate was invalid because the executors had been unable to show that the qualifying floating charge (that had been relied upon for the purposes of paragraph 14(1) of Schedule B1 to the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986)) was comprised within the estate and, in any event, absent a grant of probate, the executors were unable to prove their title before the court under the Land Transfer Act 1897 (LTA 1897) and Administration of Estates Act 1925. (AEA 1925). The court also found that the appointment would in any event have been invalid as the notice of appointment did not comply with the requirements of IA 1986, Sch B1, para 18. Written by Mark Harper QC of Kings Chambers, who represented the applicants. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More