Interpreting pre-commencement condition, post-permission material impermissible aid to interpretation (Patel v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)

Article summary

Planning analysis: Permission included pre-commencement condition requiring submission and approval of soundproofing measures. Development included commercial and residential units. Music venue established near the site subsequent to grant. Details to discharge soundproofing condition submitted before expiry of permission and works to implement permission undertaken. Certificate of lawfulness of existing use or development (CLEUD) application submitted to establish lawful implementation. Refused by Council. At appeal Council argued condition should be interpreted as requiring soundproofing to protect residential units from external noise sources (such as music venue), not just from the commercial units. High Court disagreed. Condition should be interpreted given its ordinary and natural meaning, in the context of other conditions and consent as a whole. Not permissible to interpret permission by events subsequent to its grant. Permission did not contemplate noise from the music venue. Practitioners should take care when interpreting conditions that ordinary and natural meaning not coloured by hindsight. Written by Sarah Fitzpatrick, head of planning at Norton Rose Fulbright. or to read the full analysis.