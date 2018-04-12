- Interpreting ‘constructive knowledge’ in a personal injury claim (Carr v Panel Products (Kimpton) Ltd)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
Article summary
Personal Injury analysis: The limitation period starts from the date of ‘reasonable curiosity’ on the claimant’s part as to when an injury may have been caused by employment, otherwise the claim is statute barred. Boris Cetnik, director, and Ryan Bright, legal researcher and author of BC Disease News, at BC Legal, explain the Court of Appeal’s reasoning in a noise induced hearing loss claim ((NIHL) which failed.
