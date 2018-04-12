Sign-in Help
Interpreting ‘constructive knowledge’ in a personal injury claim (Carr v Panel Products (Kimpton) Ltd)

Published on: 12 April 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Personal Injury analysis: The limitation period starts from the date of ‘reasonable curiosity’ on the claimant’s part as to when an injury may have been caused by employment, otherwise the claim is statute barred. Boris Cetnik, director, and Ryan Bright, legal researcher and author of BC Disease News, at BC Legal, explain the Court of Appeal’s reasoning in a noise induced hearing loss claim ((NIHL) which failed. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

