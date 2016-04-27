Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Pre-action and limitation / Pre-action protocols

Legal News

Interpretation and operation of the RTA Protocol

Interpretation and operation of the RTA Protocol
Published on: 27 April 2016
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Interpretation and operation of the RTA Protocol
  • What were the central features of this case?
  • What did the court decide in this case?
  • How does this inform our understanding of the court's approach to the spirit of the RTA Protocol?
  • What are the practical implications of this decision?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Can a defendant rely on matters not raised during the negotiation process under the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury Claims in Road Traffic Accidents (RTA Protocol) in any subsequent Part 8 proceedings? Nicholas Bacon QC and Tim Chelmick, barristers at 4 New Square who represented all four claimants, look at the issues raised in the case of Mulholland v Hughes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More