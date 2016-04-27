Interpretation and operation of the RTA Protocol

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Can a defendant rely on matters not raised during the negotiation process under the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury Claims in Road Traffic Accidents (RTA Protocol) in any subsequent Part 8 proceedings? Nicholas Bacon QC and Tim Chelmick, barristers at 4 New Square who represented all four claimants, look at the issues raised in the case of Mulholland v Hughes. or to read the full analysis.