LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client / Wills / Will drafting

Legal News

Interpretation of Wills in the Court of Appeal (Partington v Rossiter)

Published on: 09 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Interpretation of Wills in the Court of Appeal (Partington v Rossiter)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In this case, the court found that a testator who used the term ‘UK’ in his Will intended that Will to deal with his assets in Jersey as well as in England and Wales, even though the technical meaning of ‘UK’ does not encompass Jersey, on the basis that it was clear from context that this was the testator’s intention. The court went on to consider the key principles that the court will apply when interpreting Wills, and emphasised that whilst the ordinary meaning of a word is a useful starting point when considering its use in context, it is not the finishing point, and that it may be necessary to adjust the interpretation of the word if it can be seen that what was intended differed from its technical meaning. Written by Elis Gomer, barrister at St John’s Buildings, Manchester. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Q&As
View More