Interpretation of Wills in the Court of Appeal (Partington v Rossiter)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In this case, the court found that a testator who used the term ‘UK’ in his Will intended that Will to deal with his assets in Jersey as well as in England and Wales, even though the technical meaning of ‘UK’ does not encompass Jersey, on the basis that it was clear from context that this was the testator’s intention. The court went on to consider the key principles that the court will apply when interpreting Wills, and emphasised that whilst the ordinary meaning of a word is a useful starting point when considering its use in context, it is not the finishing point, and that it may be necessary to adjust the interpretation of the word if it can be seen that what was intended differed from its technical meaning. Written by Elis Gomer, barrister at St John’s Buildings, Manchester. or to read the full analysis.