Home / Planning / When planning permission is required / Permitted development

Interpretation of permitted development rights for the upwards extension of dwelling houses (Cab Housing Ltd v Secretary of State)

Published on: 09 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Interpretation of permitted development rights for the upwards extension of dwelling houses (Cab Housing Ltd v Secretary of State)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Planning analysis: The case concerns the proper interpretation of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (GPDO 2015) and in particular the extent of the matters that can be taken into account as part of the ‘prior approval’ procedure in exercising permitted development rights under Class AA (enlargement of dwellinghouses used as a single dwelling) of Part 1 of Schedule 2 to GPDO 2015. The court held that such matters were not to be narrowly construed and extended to more than just the impact overlooking, privacy and the loss of light. Control of the external appearance of the dwelling was not limited to the design and architectural features and the effect of those matters on the dwelling itself. Written by John Litton QC, Landmark Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

