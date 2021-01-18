Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Interpretation in contract and trusts–foreign law concept with no exact English equivalent—trust protectors—new judgment on their appointment and powers (PTNZ v AS)

Interpretation in contract and trusts–foreign law concept with no exact English equivalent—trust protectors—new judgment on their appointment and powers (PTNZ v AS)
Published on: 18 January 2021
Updated on: 18 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Interpretation in contract and trusts–foreign law concept with no exact English equivalent—trust protectors—new judgment on their appointment and powers (PTNZ v AS)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Issues before the Master
  • What did the Master decide?
  • The validity issue
  • The role issue
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: This case illustrates the transliteration of foreign law concepts and their analysis and categorisation within English law concepts. It arises in the context of high value international trusts, but the thought processes involved are of general application. It further illustrates the principles applicable to the interpretation of trust instruments governed by English law, and of the breadth of the concept of a personal representative. The relevant clause of the trust deed conferred a power of appointment of a new protector on the ‘executor, administrator or personal representative’ of the deceased protector. Master Shuman held that the power of appointment could be exercised by persons who did not hold a grant of representation in England, as long as their role and powers under the relevant foreign law were relevantly equivalent to those of an executor, administrator or personal representative appointed by an English court. The deceased protector’s ‘seul héritiers de droit’, under Monegasque law, loosely translated as ‘heirs’, therefore had the power to appoint a new protector. Master Shuman further found that the new protector’s consent was required in relation to various restructuring decisions proposed by the trustee, holding that the protectors’ powers should not be limited to a power of review, but rather exercised jointly with the trustee. Written by Gregory Pipe and Ciar McAndrew, barristers, at Monckton Chambers, who appeared for the second, third and fourth defendants, being the seul héritiers de droit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More