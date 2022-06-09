- International Trade weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- WTO
- WTO DG calls on members to finalise the ‘Four Pillars Plus’ deal at MC12
- Trade in goods
- DIT announces that end to s 232 tariffs creates export opportunities for the UK
- Customs
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—6 June 2022
- Anti-dumping
- European Commission initiates investigation on possible circumvention of the anti-dumping measures on stainless-steel tube and pipe butt-wielding fittings from China
- Subsidies and countervailing measures
- EU reviews anti-subsidy measures of hot-rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel from China
- Safeguards
- Madagascar initiates safeguard investigation on paints
- Trade in services
- European Commission proposes conclusion of an agreement on the modification of schedules of specific commitments under GATS
- Dispute settlement
- USTR sees dispute settlement ‘evolution’ in Pacific deal
- Free trade agreements
- Commissioner sets out EU trade policy vision following Council of EU meeting
- European Parliament agrees to fisheries agreement with Mauritania
- Sanctions and export control
- Ivory Act 2018 enters into force
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU adopts sixth sanctions package against Russia
Article summary
This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the WTO DG calling on members to finalise the ‘Four Pillar Plus’ deal at MC12, the DIT announcing that the end of s 232 tariffs create export opportunities for the UK, the European Commission initiating an investigation on possible circumvention of the anti-dumping measures on stainless-steel tube and pipe butt-wielding fittings from China, reviewing anti-subsidy measures of hot-rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel from China and proposing the conclusion of an agreement on the modification of schedules of specific commitments under GATS. This week’s highlights includes the Council of the EU adopting sixth sanctions package against Russia, Madagascar initiating safeguard investigation on paints, and the USTR seeing dispute settlement ‘evolution’ in Pacific deal, and the UK’s Ivory Act 2018 has entered into force.
