Legal News

International Trade weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • International Trade weekly highlights—9 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • WTO
  • WTO DG calls on members to finalise the ‘Four Pillars Plus’ deal at MC12
  • Trade in goods
  • DIT announces that end to s 232 tariffs creates export opportunities for the UK
  • Customs
  • Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—6 June 2022
  • Anti-dumping
  • European Commission initiates investigation on possible circumvention of the anti-dumping measures on stainless-steel tube and pipe butt-wielding fittings from China
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the WTO DG calling on members to finalise the ‘Four Pillar Plus’ deal at MC12, the DIT announcing that the end of s 232 tariffs create export opportunities for the UK, the European Commission initiating an investigation on possible circumvention of the anti-dumping measures on stainless-steel tube and pipe butt-wielding fittings from China, reviewing anti-subsidy measures of hot-rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel from China and proposing the conclusion of an agreement on the modification of schedules of specific commitments under GATS. This week’s highlights includes the Council of the EU adopting sixth sanctions package against Russia, Madagascar initiating safeguard investigation on paints, and the USTR seeing dispute settlement ‘evolution’ in Pacific deal, and the UK’s Ivory Act 2018 has entered into force. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

