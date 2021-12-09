LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / International Trade / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

International Trade weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • International Trade weekly highlights—9 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Trade in goods
  • Beyond Brexit—Joint Declaration of Cooperation between the UK and Latvia announced
  • UK seeks MoU-style agreements with individual US states
  • Brexit Bulletin—'significant' gaps remain between UK and EU over Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Council of the European Union adopts CAP for 2023–2027
  • DIT and UKEF publish memorandum of understanding
  • Customs
  • DIT encourages SMEs to export their goods across the world
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the FCDO announcing the Joint Declaration of Cooperation between the UK and Latvia on 6 December 2021, the Council of the European Union formally adopting the CAP for the period 2023–2027 to allow for greater flexibility for Member States to adapt the measures for local conditions, support smaller farmers and ensure a sustainable future for European farmers, the DIT and UKEF publishing a memorandum of understanding, the ITC announcing that an inquiry 'exploring the interplay between the UK’s approach to trade and its foreign policy objectives' has been launched on 6 December 2021, the SDR being concluded despite MC12 postponement and the European Commission starting infringement proceedings on extant intra-EU BITs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More