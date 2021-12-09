- International Trade weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Trade in goods
- Beyond Brexit—Joint Declaration of Cooperation between the UK and Latvia announced
- UK seeks MoU-style agreements with individual US states
- Brexit Bulletin—'significant' gaps remain between UK and EU over Northern Ireland Protocol
- Council of the European Union adopts CAP for 2023–2027
- DIT and UKEF publish memorandum of understanding
- Customs
- DIT encourages SMEs to export their goods across the world
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—6 December 2021
- Plurilateral trade agreements
- Beyond Brexit—Inquiry on UK’s approach to trade and foreign policy objectives announced
- SDR is concluded despite MC12 postponement
- Other international trade issues
- European Commission starts infringement proceedings on extant intra-EU BITs
- Commission unveils economic anti-coercion tools to protect policy making space
- Level Playing Field bill—aimed at Chinese subsidies—introduced in US Congress
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the FCDO announcing the Joint Declaration of Cooperation between the UK and Latvia on 6 December 2021, the Council of the European Union formally adopting the CAP for the period 2023–2027 to allow for greater flexibility for Member States to adapt the measures for local conditions, support smaller farmers and ensure a sustainable future for European farmers, the DIT and UKEF publishing a memorandum of understanding, the ITC announcing that an inquiry 'exploring the interplay between the UK’s approach to trade and its foreign policy objectives' has been launched on 6 December 2021, the SDR being concluded despite MC12 postponement and the European Commission starting infringement proceedings on extant intra-EU BITs.
