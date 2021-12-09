International Trade weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the FCDO announcing the Joint Declaration of Cooperation between the UK and Latvia on 6 December 2021, the Council of the European Union formally adopting the CAP for the period 2023–2027 to allow for greater flexibility for Member States to adapt the measures for local conditions, support smaller farmers and ensure a sustainable future for European farmers, the DIT and UKEF publishing a memorandum of understanding, the ITC announcing that an inquiry 'exploring the interplay between the UK’s approach to trade and its foreign policy objectives' has been launched on 6 December 2021, the SDR being concluded despite MC12 postponement and the European Commission starting infringement proceedings on extant intra-EU BITs. or to read the full analysis.