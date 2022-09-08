International Trade weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the Republic of Korea lifting import bans on EU pork and poultry, TFG, UKEF and DIT launching UK trade & export finance guide, FCDO publishing an information page on UK-EU TCA Civil Society Forum, DIT providing information on public feedback to FTA consultation, the government responding to IAC's report on UK-AUS FTA, Public Law Project publishing a briefing on the new Trade Bill, and the European Commission adopting reports on FDI screening and export control. or to read the full analysis.