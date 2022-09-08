- International Trade weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Trade in goods
- Republic of Korea lifts import bans on EU pork and poultry
- TFG, UKEF and DIT launch UK trade & export finance guide
- Free trade agreements
- Brexit Bulletin—FCDO publishes information page on UK-EU TCA Civil Society Forum
- DIT provides information on public feedback to FTA consultation
- Government responds to IAC's report on UK-AUS FTA
- Public Law Project publishes briefing on new Trade Bill
- Sanctions and export control
- Commission adopts reports on FDI screening and export control
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
Article summary
This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the Republic of Korea lifting import bans on EU pork and poultry, TFG, UKEF and DIT launching UK trade & export finance guide, FCDO publishing an information page on UK-EU TCA Civil Society Forum, DIT providing information on public feedback to FTA consultation, the government responding to IAC's report on UK-AUS FTA, Public Law Project publishing a briefing on the new Trade Bill, and the European Commission adopting reports on FDI screening and export control.
