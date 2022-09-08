LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

International Trade weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Trade in goods
  • Republic of Korea lifts import bans on EU pork and poultry
  • TFG, UKEF and DIT launch UK trade & export finance guide
  • Free trade agreements
  • Brexit Bulletin—FCDO publishes information page on UK-EU TCA Civil Society Forum
  • DIT provides information on public feedback to FTA consultation
  • Government responds to IAC's report on UK-AUS FTA
  • Public Law Project publishes briefing on new Trade Bill
Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the Republic of Korea lifting import bans on EU pork and poultry, TFG, UKEF and DIT launching UK trade & export finance guide, FCDO publishing an information page on UK-EU TCA Civil Society Forum, DIT providing information on public feedback to FTA consultation, the government responding to IAC's report on UK-AUS FTA, Public Law Project publishing a briefing on the new Trade Bill, and the European Commission adopting reports on FDI screening and export control. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

