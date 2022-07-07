LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
International Trade weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • WTO
  • WTO official stresses close trade ties amid global crises
  • Trade in goods
  • Ukraine conflict—TRA recommends changes to TRQs on certain steel imports
  • Customs
  • HMRC urges new importers to register with Customs Declaration Service
  • UK pays European Commission €700m for failing to prevent customs fraud
  • Ukraine conflict—Commission decides to waive customs duties and VAT on any goods destined to help Ukrainians
This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes a WTO official stressing to close trade ties amid global crises, the TRA recommending changes to TRQs on certain steel imports, HMRC urging new importers to register with Customs Declaration Service, UK paying the European Commission €700m for failing to prevent customs fraud, Commission deciding to waive customs duties and VAT on any goods destined to help Ukrainians, Council of EU and European Parliament reaching a deal on foreign subsidies regulation, EU asking for time to implement Türkiye steel safeguard panel report, Philippines and Thailand agreeing on customs valuations for imported cigarettes, the surveillance of of implementation of WTO disputes, UK opening green subsidy scheme to non-UK suppliers and ending its WTO dispute with the EU, and WTO Ministers aiming for fully functioning dispute settlement system by 2024. Also in this week’s highlights, the government announcing its signature of an MoU with Singapore, the ITC launching a call for evidence on UK CPTPP accession and the ITC also raising serious concerns with government on the Australia FTA. Llastly, Vice-President Šefčovič calling for cooperation over Northern Ireland Protocol. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

