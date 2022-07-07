- International Trade weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- WTO
- WTO official stresses close trade ties amid global crises
- Trade in goods
- Ukraine conflict—TRA recommends changes to TRQs on certain steel imports
- Customs
- HMRC urges new importers to register with Customs Declaration Service
- UK pays European Commission €700m for failing to prevent customs fraud
- Ukraine conflict—Commission decides to waive customs duties and VAT on any goods destined to help Ukrainians
- Subsidies and countervailing measures
- Council of EU and European Parliament reach deal on foreign subsidies regulation
- Safeguards
- EU asks for time to implement Türkiye steel safeguard panel report
- Dispute settlement
- Philippines and Thailand agree on customs valuations for imported cigarettes
- Surveillance of implementation of WTO disputes
- UK opens green subsidy scheme to non-UK suppliers, ending WTO dispute with EU
- WTO Ministers aim for fully functioning dispute settlement system by 2024
- Free trade agreements
- Government announces signature of MoU with Singapore
- ITC launches call for evidence on UK CPTPP accession
- ITC raises serious concerns with government on the Australia FTA
- Vice-President Šefčovič calls for cooperation over Northern Ireland Protocol
