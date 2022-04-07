LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / International Trade / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

International Trade weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • International Trade weekly highlights—7 April 2022
  • In this issue:
  • WTO
  • General Council agrees on tariff rate quota underfill mechanism
  • US and South Korea ask DSB to adopt Large Residential Washers panel report
  • Trade in goods
  • EU simplifies import of ceramic tiles to Saudi Arabia following TBR case
  • HMRC issued fines for unlicensed military and dual-use exports
  • TRA proposes maintaining import measures on Cold Rolled Flat Steel
  • Anti-dumping
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the General Council of the WTO agreeing on the TRQ underfill mechanism on agricultural imports on 31 March 2022, the HMRC issuing fines for unlicensed military and dual-use exports, EURANIMI lodging an appeal against the Commission’s antidumping decision, the EAC calling for immediate work on the UK’s own Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and the WPG publishing proposals for a modern and efficient Customs Union. The highlights further include the government publishing a notice of import prohibitions amid the Ukraine conflict. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions