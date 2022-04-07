International Trade weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the General Council of the WTO agreeing on the TRQ underfill mechanism on agricultural imports on 31 March 2022, the HMRC issuing fines for unlicensed military and dual-use exports, EURANIMI lodging an appeal against the Commission’s antidumping decision, the EAC calling for immediate work on the UK’s own Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and the WPG publishing proposals for a modern and efficient Customs Union. The highlights further include the government publishing a notice of import prohibitions amid the Ukraine conflict. or to read the full analysis.