- International Trade weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- WTO
- General Council agrees on tariff rate quota underfill mechanism
- US and South Korea ask DSB to adopt Large Residential Washers panel report
- Trade in goods
- EU simplifies import of ceramic tiles to Saudi Arabia following TBR case
- HMRC issued fines for unlicensed military and dual-use exports
- TRA proposes maintaining import measures on Cold Rolled Flat Steel
- Anti-dumping
- EURANIMI lodges appeal against Commission’s antidumping decision
- Ukraine conflict—Government publishes notice of import prohibitions
- Other international trade issues
- EAC calls for immediate work on UK’s own Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism
- WPG publishes proposals for a modern and efficient Customs Union
- WPG recommends EU Customs Union to undertake urgent structural change
Article summary
This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the General Council of the WTO agreeing on the TRQ underfill mechanism on agricultural imports on 31 March 2022, the HMRC issuing fines for unlicensed military and dual-use exports, EURANIMI lodging an appeal against the Commission’s antidumping decision, the EAC calling for immediate work on the UK’s own Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and the WPG publishing proposals for a modern and efficient Customs Union. The highlights further include the government publishing a notice of import prohibitions amid the Ukraine conflict.
