International Trade weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss being appointed as lead negotiator with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the UK Trade Remedies Authority proposing trade measures for biodiesel, the UK refusing further negotiations on TRIPS waiver text and the DSB establishing panels for Russian procurement measures and Dominican duties. The highlights further include China and Australia agreeing to not appeal panel report in anti-dumping dispute and the UK and Australia signing a Free Trade Agreement. or to read the full analysis.