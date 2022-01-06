- International Trade weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Trade in goods
- US prevails in first US-Canadian dairy curbs dispute
- Truss appointed lead negotiator with EU on NIP
- UK Trade Remedies Authority proposes trade measures for biodiesel
- Trade in intellectual property
- UK refuses further negotiations on TRIPS waiver text
- Dispute settlement
- DSB establishes panels for Russian procurement measures and Dominican duties
- China and Australia agree to not appeal panel report in anti-dumping dispute
- Free trade agreements
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes letter requesting advice on UK-Australia FTA
- UK and Australia sign Free Trade Agreement
This week’s edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss being appointed as lead negotiator with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the UK Trade Remedies Authority proposing trade measures for biodiesel, the UK refusing further negotiations on TRIPS waiver text and the DSB establishing panels for Russian procurement measures and Dominican duties. The highlights further include China and Australia agreeing to not appeal panel report in anti-dumping dispute and the UK and Australia signing a Free Trade Agreement.
