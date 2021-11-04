International Trade weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes news of the WTO members reviewing three trade agreements and update on Transparency Mechanism, the WTO announcing progress in group discussions regarding fisheries subsidies, the European Commission and US beginning Global Arrangement negotiations as well the UK’s Prime Minister raising concerns regarding the fishing licences issue with France. The highlights further include the Department for International Trade publishing a notice, admitting the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UK’s Enhanced Framework. or to read the full analysis.