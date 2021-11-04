- International Trade weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- WTO
- WTO members review three trade agreements and update on Transparency Mechanism
- WTO claims negotiations on fisheries subsidies are progressing well
- WTO publishes concluding remarks in Russian Federation Trade Policy Review
- Trade in goods
- European Commission and US begin Global Arrangement negotiations
- US pursues tariff deal similar to EU arrangement with UK and Japan in global-overcapacity talks
- US, EU strike deal on metal tariffs with eye toward new talks
- Customs
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—1 November 2021
- Subsidies and countervailing measures
- Subsidy Control Bill
- Sanctions and export control
- Brexit Bulletin—Prime Minister raises concerns following fishing licences issue with France
- Other international trade issues
- COP26 round-up—2 November 2021
- Uzbekistan admitted to the UK’s Enhanced Framework
- Commission publishes joint statement on first review of EU-Japan adequacy agreement
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes news of the WTO members reviewing three trade agreements and update on Transparency Mechanism, the WTO announcing progress in group discussions regarding fisheries subsidies, the European Commission and US beginning Global Arrangement negotiations as well the UK’s Prime Minister raising concerns regarding the fishing licences issue with France. The highlights further include the Department for International Trade publishing a notice, admitting the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UK’s Enhanced Framework.
